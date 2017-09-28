201.5
Ohio officials plan to reinstall Confederate monument

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 8:56 am 09/28/2017 08:56am
FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Officials in an Ohio township say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be reinstalled and re-dedicated.

Some Franklin Township residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old marker had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a statue honoring Lee.

The marker was removed by a city crew in neighboring Franklin, which controlled the location near an intersection. The city subsequently returned the marker to Franklin Township, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Township Trustee Brian Morris said at a meeting Wednesday that it hasn’t been decided where the small stone marker would be placed.

The city of Franklin paid $2,000 to repair the marker’s plaque after it was damaged during removal.

