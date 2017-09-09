501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » McKee tosses 3 TDs…

McKee tosses 3 TDs as William & Mary beats Norfolk St. 20-6

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 9:51 pm 09/09/2017 09:51pm
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tommy McKee passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns as William & Mary defeated Norfolk State 20-6 Saturday night.

McKee completed 16 of 27 passes and spread the ball around, throwing to eight receivers. Daniel Kuzjack caught six passes for 53 yards, one a 20-yard touchdown strike just eight seconds before the half. The Tribe (1-1) also gained 206 yards on the ground, McKee leading with 14 carries for 124 yards.

Juwon Carter went 11 of 19 for 160 yards for Norfolk State (0-2) but was sacked five times. The Spartans offense picked up just 101 yards on the ground.

McKee found Andrew Caskin with an 18-yard pass late in the second quarter, putting William & Mary ahead 7-3, and he found Kuzjack for a TD on the next drive. Tyler Crist caught the third touchdown pass, for 21 yards, early in the third quarter.

http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?