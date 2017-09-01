501.5
By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 9:28 pm 09/01/2017 09:28pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Abingdon 28, Gate City 7

Benedictine 31, St. John Paul the Great 7

Blue Ridge 39, Atlantic Shores Christian 12

Buffalo Gap 22, Parry McCluer 14

Covenant School 26, Christchurch 20

Floyd County 48, Patrick County 0

Fredericksburg Christian 46, King & Queen 6

Galax 17, Radford 14

Giles 62, Christiansburg 20

Glenvar 28, Covington 6

Goochland 32, Fork Union Prep 0

Grafton 20, Churchland 9

Hickory 13, Currituck County, N.C. 7

Holston 26, Twin Springs 7

Huguenot 34, Jamestown 24

Indian River 15, Norview 0

James River-Midlothian 22, Douglas Freeman 20

James Robinson 42, Chantilly 7

John Champe 35, Centreville 21

Lake Taylor 34, Western Branch 28

Lee High 42, Lebanon 7

Liberty-Bealeton 21, Courtland 12

Lord Botetourt 26, Blacksburg 22

Louisa 48, Chancellor 14

Marion 57, Northwood 21

Middletown, Md. 28, Potomac School 14

Mount Vernon 37, Langley 18

Nandua 43, Windsor 12

Narrows 52, Bland County 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Rye Cove 24

Riverheads 49, Bath County 0

Salem 42, Franklin County 0

South County 21, Westfield 21

South Lakes 42, Falls Church 0

Spotsylvania 34, Fluvanna 21

St. Annes-Belfield 12, Hargrave Military 6

St. Christopher’s 26, Trinity Episcopal 0

Stafford 27, Potomac 0

Staunton River 62, Cave Spring 21

Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Arcadia 0

Stone Bridge 38, Loudoun Valley 7

Stuarts Draft 42, Fort Defiance 6

T.C. Williams 49, Gar-Field 0

TJ-Richmond 27, Armstrong 20

Thomas Dale 36, Lloyd Bird 6

Union 16, Richlands 7

West Springfield 35, Oakton 7

William Byrd 35, Hidden Valley 3

Woodgrove 42, Massaponax 14

York 16, Gloucester 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brunswick Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian, ccd.

Caroline vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd. to Sep 5th.

_____

Topics:
Virginia
