PREP FOOTBALL
Abingdon 28, Gate City 7
Benedictine 31, St. John Paul the Great 7
Blue Ridge 39, Atlantic Shores Christian 12
Buffalo Gap 22, Parry McCluer 14
Covenant School 26, Christchurch 20
Floyd County 48, Patrick County 0
Fredericksburg Christian 46, King & Queen 6
Galax 17, Radford 14
Giles 62, Christiansburg 20
Glenvar 28, Covington 6
Goochland 32, Fork Union Prep 0
Grafton 20, Churchland 9
Hickory 13, Currituck County, N.C. 7
Holston 26, Twin Springs 7
Huguenot 34, Jamestown 24
Indian River 15, Norview 0
James River-Midlothian 22, Douglas Freeman 20
James Robinson 42, Chantilly 7
John Champe 35, Centreville 21
Lake Taylor 34, Western Branch 28
Lee High 42, Lebanon 7
Liberty-Bealeton 21, Courtland 12
Lord Botetourt 26, Blacksburg 22
Louisa 48, Chancellor 14
Marion 57, Northwood 21
Middletown, Md. 28, Potomac School 14
Mount Vernon 37, Langley 18
Nandua 43, Windsor 12
Narrows 52, Bland County 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Rye Cove 24
Riverheads 49, Bath County 0
Salem 42, Franklin County 0
South County 21, Westfield 21
South Lakes 42, Falls Church 0
Spotsylvania 34, Fluvanna 21
St. Annes-Belfield 12, Hargrave Military 6
St. Christopher’s 26, Trinity Episcopal 0
Stafford 27, Potomac 0
Staunton River 62, Cave Spring 21
Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Arcadia 0
Stone Bridge 38, Loudoun Valley 7
Stuarts Draft 42, Fort Defiance 6
T.C. Williams 49, Gar-Field 0
TJ-Richmond 27, Armstrong 20
Thomas Dale 36, Lloyd Bird 6
Union 16, Richlands 7
West Springfield 35, Oakton 7
William Byrd 35, Hidden Valley 3
Woodgrove 42, Massaponax 14
York 16, Gloucester 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brunswick Academy vs. Greenbrier Christian, ccd.
Caroline vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd. to Sep 5th.
