PREP FOOTBALL
Abingdon 33, Hidden Valley 22
Amelia County 42, Bluestone 13
Amherst County 42, Brookville 21
Appomattox 34, Dan River 21
Battlefield 38, Chantilly 7
Bayside 44, Kempsville 7
Blacksburg 49, Salem 12
Booker T. Washington 43, Maury 22
Broad Run 49, Rock Ridge 14
Brooke Point 45, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 0
C.D. Hylton 58, Gar-Field 0
Central Lunenburg 47, Cumberland 0
Centreville 31, South Lakes 13
Chilhowie 52, Northwood 22
Clarke County 47, Washington, W.Va. 8
Colonial Beach 48, Charles City 0
Colonial Forge 14, Riverbend 6
Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 0
Deep Run 45, J.R. Tucker 19
Dinwiddie 63, Prince George 6
Dominion 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 21
Douglas Freeman 54, John Marshall 8
E.C. Glass 14, Heritage-Lynchburg 12
East Rockingham 36, Page County 8
Eastern Montgomery 25, Bland County 7
Eastern View 55, Courtland 13
Eastside 39, Thomas Walker 7
Edison 41, TJ-Alexandria 7
Fairfax 21, Annandale 20
Flint Hill 41, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Freedom (Woodbridge) 64, Osbourn 0
Fuqua School 56, Hampton Roads 26
GW-Danville 62, Martinsville 15
George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 14
Giles 38, Floyd County 17
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 14
Gloucester 47, Denbigh 0
Good Counsel, Md. 3, Bishop Sullivan 0
Graham 49, Central Wise 14
Granby 24, Woodrow Wilson 0
Gretna 60, Chatham 14
Halifax County 33, Tunstall 14
Hampton 36, Bethel 6
Harrisonburg 42, Broadway 6
Hermitage 41, Glen Allen 0
Highland Springs 48, Lee-Davis 0
Hopewell 41, Petersburg 0
Indian River 26, Nansemond River 10
James Madison 38, Washington-Lee 7
James Monroe 43, Chancellor 7
James River-Midlothian 39, Clover Hill 21
Jefferson Forest 48, Liberty-Bedford 26
Kellam 25, Tallwood 23
Kettle Run 37, Handley 6
King George 28, Caroline 13
King’s Fork 47, Grassfield 14
Lafayette 39, Tabb 0
Lake Braddock 37, Yorktown 6
Lake Taylor 20, Norview 12
Landstown 34, First Colonial 7
Liberty Christian 49, Rustburg 21
Liberty-Bealeton 31, Sherando 28
Lloyd Bird 47, Huguenot 24
Lord Botetourt 34, Northside 0
Loudoun County 31, Riverside 14
Loudoun Valley 62, Park View-Sterling 28
Luray 55, Wilson Memorial 14
Magna Vista 49, Patrick County 0
Marion 18, Grayson County 10
Massaponax 49, North Stafford 45
Meadowbrook 39, Colonial Heights 14
Mount Vernon 35, Wakefield 0
Nandua 24, Lancaster 9
North Cross 55, St. Annes-Belfield 7
Northumberland 33, Middlesex 22
Nottoway 21, Buckingham County 0
Oakton 48, Langley 7
Ocean Lakes 35, Frank Cox 21
Oscar Smith 43, Lakeland 0
Phoebus 25, Warwick 6
Poquoson 14, New Kent 7
Potomac Falls 31, Freedom (South Riding) 15
Powhatan 24, Western Albemarle 14
Prince Edward County 55, Randolph Henry 40
Princess Anne 35, Green Run 28
Pulaski County 14, Cave Spring 13
R.E. Lee-Staunton 70, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21
Radford 24, Alleghany 7
Ridgeview 30, Lee High 27
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 32, Benedictine 14
Riverheads 31, Buffalo Gap 21
Rockbridge County 49, Fort Defiance 14
Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 66, Southampton Academy 14
Smithfield 46, York 12
South County 31, Hayfield 28
Southampton 7, Sussex Central 0
Spotsylvania 27, Culpeper 26
Stafford 21, Mountain View 17
Stone Bridge 59, John Champe 28
Thomas Dale 42, Matoaca 20
Tuscarora 36, Briar Woods 23
Twin Valley 20, Craig County 12
Union 48, Gate City 0
Varina 42, Hanover 3
W.T. Woodson 40, Lee-Springfield 14
Warhill 59, Bruton 0
Washington & Lee 34, King William 30
West Point 49, Northampton 14
Western Branch 30, Hickory 6
Westfield 48, West Springfield 7
William Byrd 31, Richlands 14
William Campbell 41, Altavista 13
William Fleming 14, Spotswood 13
William Monroe 30, Madison County 19
Woodbridge 34, Forest Park 15
Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
