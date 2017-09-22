201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 10:00 pm 09/22/2017 10:00pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL

Abingdon 33, Hidden Valley 22

Amelia County 42, Bluestone 13

Amherst County 42, Brookville 21

Appomattox 34, Dan River 21

Battlefield 38, Chantilly 7

Bayside 44, Kempsville 7

Blacksburg 49, Salem 12

Booker T. Washington 43, Maury 22

Broad Run 49, Rock Ridge 14

Brooke Point 45, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 0

C.D. Hylton 58, Gar-Field 0

Central Lunenburg 47, Cumberland 0

Centreville 31, South Lakes 13

Chilhowie 52, Northwood 22

Clarke County 47, Washington, W.Va. 8

Colonial Beach 48, Charles City 0

Colonial Forge 14, Riverbend 6

Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 0

Deep Run 45, J.R. Tucker 19

Dinwiddie 63, Prince George 6

Dominion 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 21

Douglas Freeman 54, John Marshall 8

E.C. Glass 14, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

East Rockingham 36, Page County 8

Eastern Montgomery 25, Bland County 7

Eastern View 55, Courtland 13

Eastside 39, Thomas Walker 7

Edison 41, TJ-Alexandria 7

Fairfax 21, Annandale 20

Flint Hill 41, Collegiate-Richmond 28

Freedom (Woodbridge) 64, Osbourn 0

Fuqua School 56, Hampton Roads 26

GW-Danville 62, Martinsville 15

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 14

Giles 38, Floyd County 17

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 14

Gloucester 47, Denbigh 0

Good Counsel, Md. 3, Bishop Sullivan 0

Graham 49, Central Wise 14

Granby 24, Woodrow Wilson 0

Gretna 60, Chatham 14

Halifax County 33, Tunstall 14

Hampton 36, Bethel 6

Harrisonburg 42, Broadway 6

Hermitage 41, Glen Allen 0

Highland Springs 48, Lee-Davis 0

Hopewell 41, Petersburg 0

Indian River 26, Nansemond River 10

James Madison 38, Washington-Lee 7

James Monroe 43, Chancellor 7

James River-Midlothian 39, Clover Hill 21

Jefferson Forest 48, Liberty-Bedford 26

Kellam 25, Tallwood 23

Kettle Run 37, Handley 6

King George 28, Caroline 13

King’s Fork 47, Grassfield 14

Lafayette 39, Tabb 0

Lake Braddock 37, Yorktown 6

Lake Taylor 20, Norview 12

Landstown 34, First Colonial 7

Liberty Christian 49, Rustburg 21

Liberty-Bealeton 31, Sherando 28

Lloyd Bird 47, Huguenot 24

Lord Botetourt 34, Northside 0

Loudoun County 31, Riverside 14

Loudoun Valley 62, Park View-Sterling 28

Luray 55, Wilson Memorial 14

Magna Vista 49, Patrick County 0

Marion 18, Grayson County 10

Massaponax 49, North Stafford 45

Meadowbrook 39, Colonial Heights 14

Mount Vernon 35, Wakefield 0

Nandua 24, Lancaster 9

North Cross 55, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Northumberland 33, Middlesex 22

Nottoway 21, Buckingham County 0

Oakton 48, Langley 7

Ocean Lakes 35, Frank Cox 21

Oscar Smith 43, Lakeland 0

Phoebus 25, Warwick 6

Poquoson 14, New Kent 7

Potomac Falls 31, Freedom (South Riding) 15

Powhatan 24, Western Albemarle 14

Prince Edward County 55, Randolph Henry 40

Princess Anne 35, Green Run 28

Pulaski County 14, Cave Spring 13

R.E. Lee-Staunton 70, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21

Radford 24, Alleghany 7

Ridgeview 30, Lee High 27

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 32, Benedictine 14

Riverheads 31, Buffalo Gap 21

Rockbridge County 49, Fort Defiance 14

Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 66, Southampton Academy 14

Smithfield 46, York 12

South County 31, Hayfield 28

Southampton 7, Sussex Central 0

Spotsylvania 27, Culpeper 26

Stafford 21, Mountain View 17

Stone Bridge 59, John Champe 28

Thomas Dale 42, Matoaca 20

Tuscarora 36, Briar Woods 23

Twin Valley 20, Craig County 12

Union 48, Gate City 0

Varina 42, Hanover 3

W.T. Woodson 40, Lee-Springfield 14

Warhill 59, Bruton 0

Washington & Lee 34, King William 30

West Point 49, Northampton 14

Western Branch 30, Hickory 6

Westfield 48, West Springfield 7

William Byrd 31, Richlands 14

William Campbell 41, Altavista 13

William Fleming 14, Spotswood 13

William Monroe 30, Madison County 19

Woodbridge 34, Forest Park 15

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

_____

Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News National News Sports Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?