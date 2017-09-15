PREP FOOTBALL
Abingdon 29, Christiansburg 7
Amelia County 38, Cumberland 14
Arcadia 36, Snow Hill, Md. 27
Auburn 15, Eastern Montgomery 14
Benedictine 14, Fork Union Prep 11
Bishop Sullivan 48, Bishop McNamara, Md. 7
Blacksburg 35, Richlands 17
Bluestone 14, Prince Edward County 13
Booker T. Washington 19, Woodrow Wilson 8
Broad Run 39, John Champe 34
Broadway 14, William Monroe 12
Brookville 38, Harrisonburg 28
Buckingham County 26, Central Lunenburg 21
Caroline 32, TJ-Richmond 31
Castlewood 18, Holston 13
Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 14
Centreville 33, Forest Park 15
Clarke County 42, Waynesboro 21
Clover Hill 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Colgan 61, Osbourn Park 24
Collegiate-Richmond 33, Western Albemarle 14
Colonial Forge 37, C.D. Hylton 34
Colonial Heights 28, Southampton 26
Covington 26, James River-Buchanan 24
Dan River 20, Halifax County 19
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 35, Gate City 0
Deep Creek 35, Western Branch 0
Douglas Freeman 28, Atlee 7
Eastern View 42, Brentsville 7
Edison 19, McLean 7
Essex 60, Surry County 0
Faith Christian, N.C. 28, Southampton Academy 22
Falls Church 42, Bell Multicultural, D.C. 28
Floyd County 21, Fort Chiswell 14
Fluvanna 28, Madison County 14
Frank Cox 28, Green Run 19
Franklin 38, Charles City 26
Franklin County 28, Hidden Valley 21
Fuqua School 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 6
Galax 63, Rural Retreat 7
George Marshall 30, Herndon 14
George Mason 42, Nelson County 24
George Wythe-Wytheville 24, Chilhowie 21
Giles 35, Narrows 0
Glenvar 41, Grayson County 21
Goochland 31, Nottoway 7
Gretna 15, Radford 8
Hampton 28, Heritage-Newport News 26, OT
Hanover 10, Mills Godwin 7
Hayfield 30, Fairfax 24
Henrico 41, J.R. Tucker 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Washington, W.Va. 15
Hermitage 42, Varina 21
Highland Springs 19, Riverbend 12
Hopewell 48, Powhatan 14
Huguenot 21, Cosby 10
Hurley 22, River View, W.Va. 12
Indian River 53, Great Bridge 0
James M. Bennett, Md. 63, Nandua 27
James Monroe 17, Petersburg 14
John Battle 61, Lebanon 21
Kellam 40, First Colonial 7
Kettle Run 40, Culpeper 13
King’s Fork 35, Hickory 7
Lafayette 24, Warhill 7
Lake Taylor 62, Maury 48
Landstown 34, Princess Anne 7
Lee High 42, J.E.B. Stuart 39
Lee High 57, Eastside 16
Lee-Davis 51, Glen Allen 13
Lee-Springfield 42, J.E.B. Stuart 39
Liberty Christian 52, Brunswick 16
Liberty-Bealeton 41, Chancellor 0
Lloyd Bird 35, James River-Midlothian 6
Lord Botetourt 41, Rockbridge County 28
Loudoun County 31, Freedom (South Riding) 6
Luray 70, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 20
Manassas Park 51, TJ-Alexandria 21
Marion 48, Tazewell 27
Massaponax 54, Matoaca 14
Menchville 7, Denbigh 0
Middlesex 28, Lancaster 14
Millbrook 62, Turner Ashby 34
Monacan 42, Manchester 35
Montcalm, W.Va. 32, Craig County 12
Monticello 48, Spotswood 21
Mount Vernon 79, Washington-Lee 27
Mountain View 28, Potomac 13
Nansemond River 23, Lakeland 20
Nansemond-Suffolk 35, Isle of Wight Academy 34
New Kent 61, Bruton 6
Norcom 13, Granby 7
Norfolk Academy 43, Trinity Episcopal 20
North Stafford 70, William Fleming 27
Northampton 44, Windsor 0
Northumberland 51, Mathews 0
Northwood 36, Twin Valley 34
Ocean Lakes 24, Salem-Va. Beach 7
Orange County 40, Spotsylvania 13
Osbourn 28, Gar-Field 18
Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0
Patrick County 13, North Stokes, N.C. 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 30, Deep Run 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 35, Twin Springs 7
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Albemarle 27
Pendleton County, W.Va. 61, Bath County 24
Portsmouth Christian 34, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 9
Potomac Falls 37, Langley 21
Prince George 50, John Marshall 26
Pulaski County 49, Carroll County 6
R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Buffalo Gap 34
Reidsville, N.C. 35, Magna Vista 0
Riverheads 38, East Rockingham 17
Riverside 34, St. John Paul the Great 14
Roanoke Catholic 47, Richmond Christian 0
Rustburg 28, Altavista 14
Salem 27, Northside 0
Sherando 50, Loudoun Valley 20
Smithfield 28, Jamestown 10
South Lakes 42, Dominion 10
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Greenbrier Christian 56
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 35, Paul VI 0
Stafford 28, King George 6
Staunton River 49, Liberty-Bedford 7
Stone Bridge 35, James Madison 10
Strasburg 26, Rappahannock County 0
Stuarts Draft 38, Page County 20
Sussex Central 18, Colonial Beach 12
Tallwood 41, Kempsville 0
Thomas Walker 21, Rye Cove 14
Tunstall 63, Chatham 14
Tuscarora 62, Woodgrove 40
Union 34, Ridgeview 19
Virginia High 31, Central Wise 14
Wakefield 26, Eastern, D.C. 12
Warren County 35, James Wood 8
Washington & Lee 38, Rappahannock 27
West Point 47, Chincoteague 0
West Potomac 35, Chantilly 24
Westfield 21, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 0
William Byrd 47, Martinsville 14
Wilson Memorial 29, Fort Defiance 26
Woodbridge 24, Battlefield 7
Woodstock Central 75, Park View-Sterling 21
York 31, Tabb 27
Yorktown 32, W.T. Woodson 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brunswick Academy vs. Kenston Forest, ccd.
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
