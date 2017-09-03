501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Former longest serving Virginia…

Former longest serving Virginia delegate to lie in state

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 9:00 am 09/03/2017 09:00am
Share
FILE This Thursday Feb. 16, 2012 file photo shows former Del. Lacey Putney, I-Bedford, as he gestures during the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Putney, who died Saturday Aug. 26, 2017 at the age of 89, will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. House Speaker William J. Howell and Senate President pro tempore Stephen D. Newman will lead a prayer service. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers plan to honor former Del. Lacey Putney, the state’s longest-serving member of the General Assembly, at a Capitol service this week.

Putney will lie in state Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda and a prayer service is scheduled for noon.

Putney retired in 2013 after spending 52 years in the state legislature representing Bedford. First elected as a Democrat, he left the party in 1967 and became an independent. He died last month at the age of 89.

Putney was chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and briefly served as House speaker.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?