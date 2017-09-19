501.5
Figures show continued tourism growth in Roanoke Valley

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 3:32 am 09/19/2017 03:32am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — New figures show an increase in tourism spending in the Roanoke Valley for the seventh year in a row.

The Roanoke Times reports numbers from the Virginia Tourism Corp. and the U.S. Travel Association show direct travel expenditures by regional visitors grew to about $813 million in 2016. That’s $13 million more than the year before.

Related jobs also grew last year. According to the tourism bureau that represents Roanoke and Salem cities and Roanoke, Franklin and Botetourt counties, tourism-supported jobs increased to 7,878 — 85 jobs more than in 2015.

According to Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office, tourism statewide brought in nearly $24 billion in revenue last year, and Virginia welcomed more than 45 million visitors from across the United States, a record high for domestic travel to the Commonwealth.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

