201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » BlackPAC to spend $1…

BlackPAC to spend $1 million in Virginia ahead of election

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 8:33 am 09/22/2017 08:33am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group that mobilized black voters for Hillary Clinton plans to spend more than $1 million in Virginia ahead of November’s closely watched governor’s race.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Black Progressive Action Coalition plans to spend $600,000 on voter education. An affiliated political action committee plans to spend $500,000 on mailers and digital ads.

The money will be spent on behalf of Democrats on the statewide ticket. That includes gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam.

Virginia is one of only two states with a governor’s race this year. The group sees the state as a testing ground for the mid-term elections in 2018.

BlackPAC is joining other outside political groups descending on Virginia. They include billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer’s NextGen America and the political arm of Planned Parenthood.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News ralph northam Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?