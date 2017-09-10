BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
SOUTH
Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10<
Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0<
Appalachian St. 54, Savannah St. 7<
Bethune-Cookman 28, SE Louisiana 23<
Bluefield South 19, Edward Waters 0<
Bridgewater (Va.) 25, Thomas More 23<
Campbellsville at Warner, ccd.<
Carson-Newman 41, St. Augustine’s 14<
Catawba 27, VMI 20<
Catholic 16, Utica 10<
Cent. Arkansas 41, Murray St. 13<
Charleston Southern at SC State, ppd.<
Clemson 14, Auburn 6<
Cumberlands 20, Bethel (Tenn.) 19<
Duke 41, Northwestern 17<
Elon 34, Furman 31<
Emory & Henry 48, Brevard 13<
Ferrum 40, Apprentice 20<
Frostburg St. 49, College of NJ 14<
Georgetown 16, Campbell 10<
Georgetown (Ky.) at Southeastern (Fla.), ccd.<
Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10<
Grambling St. 23, Northwestern St. 10<
Greensboro 23, Gallaudet 21<
Guilford 56, Methodist 17<
Indiana 34, Virginia 17<
James Madison 52, ETSU 10<
Johns Hopkins 38, Susquehanna 34<
Kennesaw St. 27, Tennessee Tech 14<
Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16<
Kentucky Wesleyan 33, Livingstone 13<
LSU 45, Chattanooga 10<
Liberty 58, Morehead St. 7<
Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., ccd.<
Louisville 47, North Carolina 35<
Maryland 63, Towson 17<
Maryville (Tenn.) 24, Hanover 20<
McNeese St. 42, Florida Tech 21<
Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23<
Mississippi St. 57, Louisiana Tech 21<
N. Colorado at Florida, ccd.<
NC A&T 56, Mars Hill 0<
NC Central 41, Shaw 0<
NC State 37, Marshall 20<
New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12<
Randolph-Macon 17, Averett 13<
Salisbury 63, William Paterson 7<
Southern Miss. 45, Southern U. 0<
St. Andrews 48, Cincinnati Christian 25<
Stevenson 38, King’s (Pa.) 9<
Stony Brook 35, Rhode Island 18<
Tennessee 42, Indiana St. 7<
Tennessee St. 17, Jackson St. 15<
The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7<
Troy 34, Alabama St. 7<
UNC-Pembroke 66, Elizabeth City St. 14<
Union (Ky.) 43, Kentucky Christian 14<
Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 0<
Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0<
W. Carolina 63, Davidson 17<
Washington & Lee 63, Sewanee 30<
West Georgia 45, Miles 7<
William & Mary 20, Norfolk St. 6<
Wingate 31, Fayetteville St. 21<
Wofford 28, Mercer 27<
