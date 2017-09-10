BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

tx <

$vscores2 <

SOUTH

Alabama 41, Fresno St. 10<

Albany (NY) 26, Morgan St. 0<

Appalachian St. 54, Savannah St. 7<

Bethune-Cookman 28, SE Louisiana 23<

Bluefield South 19, Edward Waters 0<

Bridgewater (Va.) 25, Thomas More 23<

Campbellsville at Warner, ccd.<

Carson-Newman 41, St. Augustine’s 14<

Catawba 27, VMI 20<

Catholic 16, Utica 10<

Cent. Arkansas 41, Murray St. 13<

Charleston Southern at SC State, ppd.<

Clemson 14, Auburn 6<

Cumberlands 20, Bethel (Tenn.) 19<

Duke 41, Northwestern 17<

Elon 34, Furman 31<

Emory & Henry 48, Brevard 13<

Ferrum 40, Apprentice 20<

Frostburg St. 49, College of NJ 14<

Georgetown 16, Campbell 10<

Georgetown (Ky.) at Southeastern (Fla.), ccd.<

Georgia Tech 37, Jacksonville St. 10<

Grambling St. 23, Northwestern St. 10<

Greensboro 23, Gallaudet 21<

Guilford 56, Methodist 17<

Indiana 34, Virginia 17<

James Madison 52, ETSU 10<

Johns Hopkins 38, Susquehanna 34<

Kennesaw St. 27, Tennessee Tech 14<

Kentucky 27, E. Kentucky 16<

Kentucky Wesleyan 33, Livingstone 13<

LSU 45, Chattanooga 10<

Liberty 58, Morehead St. 7<

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida St., ccd.<

Louisville 47, North Carolina 35<

Maryland 63, Towson 17<

Maryville (Tenn.) 24, Hanover 20<

McNeese St. 42, Florida Tech 21<

Mississippi 45, UT Martin 23<

Mississippi St. 57, Louisiana Tech 21<

N. Colorado at Florida, ccd.<

NC A&T 56, Mars Hill 0<

NC Central 41, Shaw 0<

NC State 37, Marshall 20<

New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12<

Randolph-Macon 17, Averett 13<

Salisbury 63, William Paterson 7<

Southern Miss. 45, Southern U. 0<

St. Andrews 48, Cincinnati Christian 25<

Stevenson 38, King’s (Pa.) 9<

Stony Brook 35, Rhode Island 18<

Tennessee 42, Indiana St. 7<

Tennessee St. 17, Jackson St. 15<

The Citadel 48, Presbyterian 7<

Troy 34, Alabama St. 7<

UNC-Pembroke 66, Elizabeth City St. 14<

Union (Ky.) 43, Kentucky Christian 14<

Vanderbilt 42, Alabama A&M 0<

Virginia Tech 27, Delaware 0<

W. Carolina 63, Davidson 17<

Washington & Lee 63, Sewanee 30<

West Georgia 45, Miles 7<

William & Mary 20, Norfolk St. 6<

Wingate 31, Fayetteville St. 21<

Wofford 28, Mercer 27<

