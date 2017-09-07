501.5
AP Explains: Ex-Confederate capital eyes statues’ removal

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 3:40 am 09/07/2017 03:40am
This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo shows a view of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Some of the oldest and largest Confederate statues in the U.S. tower over Monument Avenue, a four-lane road in Richmond. (Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some of the oldest and largest Confederate statues in the U.S. tower over Monument Avenue, a four-lane road in Richmond.

The avenue is lined with trees, churches and historic mansions and cuts through the heart of the city. It is perhaps the most prestigious address in all of Richmond.

The century-old monuments may also make Richmond the next ground zero in the fight over Civil War statues.

The city is the former capital of the Confederacy. It was in the midst of studying how to add historical context to the statues when white supremacists converged on Charlottesville — about 75 miles (120 kilometers) away — on Aug. 12 and a woman was killed.

The deadly violence sparked new calls for the monuments in Richmond to come down.

