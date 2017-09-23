201.5
Alexandria man arrested after I-95 hit-and-run that injured VDOT worker

By Jack Moore September 23, 2017 4:01 pm 09/23/2017 04:01pm
Traffic is seen on Interstate 95 at the Fairfax County Parkway on Sept. 22, 2017. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WASHINGTON — An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run after authorities say he struck a highway safety worker Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said 27-year-old Ginnun S. Frazier struck a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee who was setting out traffic cones to protect a disabled motorist in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Exit 166B.

Police said Frazier fled the scene after the green Ford Mustang he was driving struck the worker.

Frazier has been charged with felony hit-and-run and for driving on a revoked license. authorities said.

Frazier was located thanks to eyewitness accounts and assistance from local law enforcement, police said.

The VDOT employee, who had parked his vehicle on the right shoulder with its sign board and emergency lights flashing, was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious injuries.

