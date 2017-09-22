201.5
Abu Ghraib civil lawsuit returns to federal courthouse

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 8:36 am 09/22/2017 08:36am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A civil lawsuit filed by inmates at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq is back in front of a federal judge.

Friday’s hearing at U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes nine years after the lawsuit was first filed and 13 years after photos documenting abusive treatment of inmates at Abu Ghraib first became public.

The lawsuit seeks to hold civilian interrogators employed by military contractor CACI liable for the abuse. The Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed the lawsuit on inmates’ behalf, alleges that CACI interrogators engaged in a conspiracy to abuse the inmates to soften them up for questioning.

The lawsuit has been thrown out twice by a federal judge, only to be reinstated each time.

