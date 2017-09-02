201.5
2 planes strike each other at Reagan National

By Abigail Constantino September 30, 2017 11:56 pm 09/30/2017 11:56pm
WASHINGTON — Two arriving planes clipped each other at a Virginia airport.

Two American Airlines planes, one arriving from Miami and the other from Dallas, struck each other while taxiing at Reagan National Airport Saturday morning.

The left wing of one airplane struck the left horizontal stabilizer of the other.

Airport operations and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue responded. The planes were inspected and towed to the gates, where passengers disembarked, said MWAA spokesman Andrew Trull in a statement.

There were no reported injuries or impact to airport operations.

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

american airlines DCA national airport reagan national airport Virginia
