WNBA to let players continue with unity during anthem

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 4:58 pm 08/26/2017 04:58pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is going to let teams choose how they stand for the national anthem for the remainder of the season.

The league confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that it has extended the suspension of the national anthem protocol put in place on Aug. 16. Over the past 10 days, teams have been able to lock arms with each other during the anthem to show their support for the victims of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that occurred two weeks ago.

Originally, in a memo obtained by the AP, the league suspended its protocol until Friday night.

Every team in the league did something during the anthem to show unity at some point over the past few weeks.

