Virginia State Police officer indicted on sex crimes

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:07 am 08/09/2017 10:07am
GATE CITY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police officer has been indicted on two felony sex-related charges, including rape.

The Times-News in nearby Kingsport, Tennessee, reported Tuesday that Matthew M. Phillips was indicted by a grand jury in Scott County in southwestern Virginia. Phillips lives in Bristol, Virginia.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told The Associated Press in a phone interview that Phillips has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Times-News reported that Phillips has until Aug. 15 to turn himself in.

Court documents allege that Phillips committed sodomy in 2014 and rape in January of this year. They court documents do not indicate the number of alleged victims. It was not clear if Phillips had retained an attorney.

