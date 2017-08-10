501.5
USGA-U.S. Women's Amateur Results

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:36 pm 08/10/2017 08:36pm
Thursday
At San Diego Country Club
Chula Vista, Calif.
Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72
Round of 32
Upper Bracket

Shannon Aubert, France (135) def. Agathe Laisne, France (147), 2 and 1

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (149) def. Bethany Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif. (149), 6 and 5

Lilia Kha-Tu Vu, Fountain Valley, Calif. (146) def. Sarah Burnham, Maple Grove, Minn. (142), 1 up

Sarah Rhee, Seattle, Wash. (149) def. Ana Ruiz, Mexico (148), 2 and 1

Stephanie Lau, Fullerton, Calif. (140) def. Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (147), 2 and 1

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (143) def. Cheyenne Knight, Aledo, Texas (145), 1 up

Robynn Ree, Redondo Beach, Calif. (147) def. Tze Han Lin, Taiwan (150), 9 and 8

Karen Miyamoto, Japan (143) def. Virginia Elena Carta, Italy (145), 2 and 1

Lower Bracket

Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (150) def. Jiyoon Jang, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (147), 19 holes

Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas (143) def. Brigitte Dunne, Camarillo, Calif. (149), 5 and 4

Gigi Stoll, Beaverton, Ore. (146) def. Elizabeth Bose, Norfolk, Va. (150), 2 up

Lauren Stephenson, Lexington, S.C. (142) def. Jaravee Boonchant, Thailand (146), 4 and 3

Haley Moore, Escondido, Calif. (140) def. Janet Mao, Johns Creek, Ga. (147), 3 and 2

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (149) def. Yuka Saso, Philippines (144), 1 up

Zoe Campos, Valencia, Calif. (148) def. Rinko Mitsunaga, Roswell, Ga. (150), 2 and 1

Sophia Schubert, Oak Ridge, Tenn. (148) def. Krystal Quihuis, Tucson, Ariz. (143), 3 and 2

Round of 16
Upper Bracket

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (149) def. Shannon Aubert, France (135), 1 up

Lilia Kha-Tu Vu, Fountain Valley, Calif. (146) def. Sarah Rhee, Seattle, Wash. (149), 6 and 5

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (143) def. Stephanie Lau, Fullerton, Calif. (140), 4 and 3

Robynn Ree, Redondo Beach, Calif. (147) def. Karen Miyamoto, Japan (143), 1 up

Lower Bracket

Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (150) def. Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas (143), 3 and 1

Lauren Stephenson, Lexington, S.C. (142) def. Gigi Stoll, Beaverton, Ore. (146), 5 and 4

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (149) def. Haley Moore, Escondido, Calif. (140), 6 and 4

Sophia Schubert, Oak Ridge, Tenn. (148) def. Zoe Campos, Valencia, Calif. (148), 7 and 6

___

Pairings for Friday’s quarterfinals
All times EDT
Upper Bracket

4:30 p.m. – Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (149) vs. Lilia Kha-Tu Vu, Fountain Valley, Calif. (146)

4:40 p.m. – Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (143) vs. Robynn Ree, Redondo Beach, Calif. (147)

Lower Bracket

4:50 p.m. – Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (150) vs. Lauren Stephenson, Lexington, S.C. (142)

5 p.m. – Isabella Fierro, Mexico (149) vs. Sophia Schubert, Oak Ridge, Tenn. (148)

