The Latest: SC senator says Trump can regain moral authority

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 11:51 am 08/20/2017 11:51am
FILE - In a Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to members of the media as he arrives for a closed-door Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott says Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, that President Donald Trump can regain his moral authority on the issue of race by spending time with people who have lived through the nation’s difficult racial past. The South Carolina Republican said last week that Trump’s moral authority had become comprised after the president made comments that appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who came out to oppose them in Charlottesville, Virginia. Scott says what’s important at this point is not what Trump says next, but what he does. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott says President Donald Trump can regain his moral authority on the issue of race by spending time with people who have lived through the nation’s difficult racial past.

The South Carolina Republican said last week that Trump’s moral authority had become comprised after the president made comments that appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who came out to oppose them in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Scott says what’s important at this point is not what Trump says next, but what he does.

Scott says that without a personal connection to the pain that racism has caused, he thinks it will be hard for Trump to regain that moral authority.

He spoke Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

___

11:10 a.m.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich says President Donald Trump needs to stop the staff chaos at the White House and “settle it down.”

Strategist Steve Bannon last week became the latest top White House official to be shown the door. In seven months in office, Trump has dismissed a national security adviser, a chief of staff, two communications directors and a press secretary, among others.

Kasich is among those who fear the staff churn is hampering Trump’s ability to notch a major legislative victory.

Kasich, who challenged Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, says: “You can’t keep putting new people in the lineup and think you’re going to win a world championship.”

Kasich made his comments Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

