The Latest: Russia blocks white supremacist website

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence (all times local):

7 a.m.

Russia’s state communications watchdog has quickly blocked the U.S. white supremacist website that demonized the woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Access to the Daily Stormer, a site taking its name from the Nazi propaganda newspaper Der Stürmer, has been sporadic since Monday, when Google canceled its domain name registration, making its IP address nearly impossible for internet users to locate. The website briefly resurfaced Wednesday with a Russian domain name and registration.

Alexander Zharov, the head of Roskomnadzor communications watchdog, said Thursday his agency has ordered to strip the website of the Russian registration as it “propagates neo-Nazi ideology and incites racial and ethnic hatred.”

The site has mocked Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday.

___

7 a.m.

A local Delaware NAACP branch wants officials to cut off state funding for a historical society to force the removal of a Confederate monument on its grounds.

Local news outlets report that the Lower Sussex County NAACP is asking state lawmakers to call on the Controller General’s Office to withhold $11,500 in Grant-in-Aid funding for the Georgetown Historical Society until it takes down the confederate monument at the museum.

Communities around the country have removed Confederate monuments under pressure from those who say they honor a regime that enslaved African-Americans. But the pace has quickened since violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Wilmington News Journal reports that Gov. John Carney has said he would support withholding public funds for the historical society.

___

3:45 a.m.

Family members of the young woman mowed down while protesting a white nationalist rally say the best way to honor Heather Heyer is to continue her fight against injustice.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, told mourners packing the Paramount Theater on Wednesday to ask themselves, “What can I do to make a difference?”

Heyer’s death on Saturday has triggered fury among many Americans and soul-searching about the state of race relations in the U.S.

The 32-year-old Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured when a car plowed into counter-protesters who had taken to the streets to decry the white nationalist rally.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.