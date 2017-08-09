The Latest: Hunter campaign firm confirms office search

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a federal investigators searching offices of a consultant to U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter’s congressional campaign (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The firm that managed finances for California Republican Duncan Hunter’s congressional campaign confirms that the FBI searched its offices.

Jason Torchinsky, an attorney for Election CFO, said Wednesday that the firm’s offices in Alexandria, Virginia, were searched on Feb. 23. He says the firm and its employees have cooperated fully with government inquiries and have no reason to believe that they are targets of any investigation.

The search warrant seeks records on all of Hunter’s campaign spending, communications with Hunter, his wife, Margaret, as well as travel records for Hunter and his family.

The FBI declined to comment.

___

3:30 p.m.

Federal investigators were authorized to search the office of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter’s campaign treasurer in a probe of possible campaign spending violations.

A warrant issued in February by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, allows investigators to search the offices of Election CFO, a campaign consultant to the California Republican.

It seeks records on all campaign spending, communications with Hunter, his wife, Margaret, and aides, as well as travel records for Hunter and his family.

The search warrant was to have been executed by March 8. It was unclear what evidence might have been recovered.

Seamus Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, provided the search warrant to The Associated Press.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported its contents Wednesday.

Messages left at Hunter’s office and with an aide were not immediately returned. The FBI also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Hunter won a fifth term last year representing a heavily Republican San Diego-area district.

