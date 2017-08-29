Sen. Corker touts Tennessee support despite Trump tweet

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Sen. Bob Corker says he doesn’t believe he has lost support in Tennessee over his criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to a deadly white nationalist protest.

Corker earlier this month questioned whether Trump had the “stability” and “competence” to become a successful president after the president said both sides were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump took to Twitter this week to say: “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in 2018.” Trump added, “Tennessee not happy!”

Corker, who has yet to confirm a bid for a third term, told reporters Tuesday in Hendersonville that Tennesseans expect him to be an independent and outspoken public official.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.