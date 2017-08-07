501.5
Henrico school board member arrested, charged with DWI

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:47 am 08/07/2017 06:47am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A member of a school board in Virginia who authorities say drove while intoxicated has been arrested.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 43-year-old Roscoe D. Cooper III, a member of the Henrico County School Board, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Sgt. Stephan Vick with the Virginia State Police says Cooper was stopped on Interstate 64 just before 1 a.m. Authorities have not released his blood alcohol content.

School board chairwoman Beverly Cocke says the board is aware of the situation and will be better able to respond once more details are available. Cooper was elected in 2015 and serves as vice chairman of the board.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Topics:
