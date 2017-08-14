501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Protests around US decry…

Protests around US decry Virginia white supremacist rally

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 4:25 am 08/14/2017 04:25am
Share
Candles are held during a vigil for victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters decrying hatred and racism say they felt compelled to gather and counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

The gatherings Sunday spanned from anti-fascist protests in San Francisco to a march to President Donald Trump’s home in New York.

In Seattle, police arrested three men as Trump supporters and counter-protesters converged downtown.

In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered beneath a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in City Park and marched about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) to the state Capitol.

In New York, protesters marched from several locations in Manhattan to Trump Tower, demanding the president denounce white nationalist groups.

A crowd gathered for a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the street where a day earlier a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing one.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?