Protests around US decry Virginia white supremacist rally

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters decrying hatred and racism say they felt compelled to gather and counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

The gatherings Sunday spanned from anti-fascist protests in San Francisco to a march to President Donald Trump’s home in New York.

In Seattle, police arrested three men as Trump supporters and counter-protesters converged downtown.

In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered beneath a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in City Park and marched about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) to the state Capitol.

In New York, protesters marched from several locations in Manhattan to Trump Tower, demanding the president denounce white nationalist groups.

A crowd gathered for a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the street where a day earlier a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing one.

