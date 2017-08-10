501.5
Osprey brought to Indiana in 2003 still raising offspring

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 5:29 am 08/10/2017 05:29am
PATOKA LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Wildlife officials say one of nearly 100 ospreys brought to Indiana more than a decade ago as part of a restoration program is still nesting successfully at a southern Indiana site.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a photographer captured an image of the 14-year-old raptor at Patoka Lake on July 5. The image included the bird’s leg band, which identified the bird as one that was brought to Indiana in 2003 from Newport News, Virginia.

The photo also showed a juvenile osprey, indicating the banded bird had successfully raised offspring this year.

The DNR says biologists brought the banded osprey and 95 others to Indiana from 2003 to 2006 for a restoration program that released young ospreys at four sites across the state.

