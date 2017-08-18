501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Mother of slain protester…

Mother of slain protester says she won’t talk to Trump

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 8:49 am 08/18/2017 08:49am
Share

Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she said "now I will not" talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mother of a woman who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said Friday that she won’t talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter’s death.

Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she said “now I will not” talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.

Bro’s daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators last Saturday. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.

In the hours afterward, Trump drew criticism when he addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying he condemned “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Pressured by advisers, the president had softened his words on the dispute Monday, but returned to his combative stance Tuesday — insisting during an unexpected and contentious news conference at Trump Tower that “both sides” were to blame.

“You can’t wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying ‘I’m sorry,'” Bro said of the president. She also advised Trump to “think before you speak.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Local News National News TV News Virginia
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Barcelona van attack
Yoga etiquette
Tips for cracking crabs
Today in History: Aug. 18
Tysons Corner through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 13-19
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Lollapalooza 2017
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Food scraps you can eat
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide