Man hospitalized in Virginia after being hit by light pole

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man sitting on a bench in Virginia was hospitalized after being struck by an ornamental light pole that fell without warning.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 14-foot tall light pole hit the man Monday as he was sitting on a bench in downtown Richmond. The paper was told privacy laws prevented officials from disclosing the man’s name or his condition.

The Department of Public Utilities tells the paper workers determined the pole had been previously damaged, likely in a motor vehicle crash.

Department spokeswoman Angela Fountain says it looked like the light pole had been knocked over and someone took it and placed it back on its base. Fountain says the department never received a report of damage to the pole until after Monday’s incident.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

