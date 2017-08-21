501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Liberty grads returning diplomas…

Liberty grads returning diplomas to protest Falwell

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 4:25 pm 08/21/2017 04:25pm
Share

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A small group of Liberty University graduates are planning to return their diplomas to the evangelical Virginia school as a rebuke of President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s latest show of unwavering support for Donald Trump.

The Liberty alumni organized the “Return your diploma to LU group” on Facebook after Falwell, in tweets and interviews, defended the president’s response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence.

Democrats and Republicans, business executives, artists and religious leaders have criticized Trump for saying “both sides” were to blame. But Falwell, an early and ardent Trump supporter, is among a number of evangelicals standing up for the president.

The alumni group has more than 300 members on Facebook. They plan to return their diplomas by Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?