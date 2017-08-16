The Latest: Peaceful candlelight vigil moves through campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a memorial service for the woman killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally (all times local):

10 p.m.

Hundreds of people have gathered on the University of Virginia campus for a candlelight vigil against hate and violence days after Charlottesville erupted in chaos during a white nationalist rally.

Marchers Wednesday peacefully assembled in the same place where hundreds of torch-carrying white nationalists marched Friday, when several fights broke out. That was followed Saturday by clashes between rally attendees and those protesting them in the city’s streets.

Video feeds show the group moving slowly through campus Wednesday night before singing several spirituals and observing a moment of silence for the three lives lost during Saturday’s violence.

A memorial had been held earlier in the day for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was mowed down by a car as she protested the rally. Two Virginia state troopers also died in the crash of their helicopter, which was monitoring the rally.

___

9:15 p.m.

Thousands of people rallying against white supremacists have marched through the streets of downtown Philadelphia.

Wednesday’s event was called the Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally. The name is a reference to Charlottesville, Virginia, where a rally of white nationalists, Ku Klux Klan members and neo-Nazis over the weekend led to violent confrontations with counterprotesters and the death of a woman when a car rammed the crowd.

Organizers say they have to “boldly rebuke all forms of bigotry.”

___

6:20 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he’s changing his mind on the need to remove Confederate statues in the wake of a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday saying monuments of Confederate leaders have become “flashpoints for hatred, division and violence.” He’s encouraging local governments and General Assembly to take down those monuments and put them in museums.

McAuliffe had previously said he did not think the monuments needed to be removed. He joins a growing number of elected officials who have called for Confederate monuments to be removed after the violent events in Charlottesville, where white supremacists rallied against the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

___

5:40 p.m.

In the wake of a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, says his city should consider removing or relocating its Confederate statues.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s announcement Wednesday is a reversal from a position he took earlier this year. In June, he said he thought the monuments should stay but have context added about what they represent and why they were built.

He appointed a commission to study how to do that and seek public input.

Stoney’s statement Wednesday says that effective immediately, the commission will begin considering “the removal and/or relocation of some or all” of the statues.

Richmond served as the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War and has five soaring Confederate monuments along a historic, prominent boulevard.

___

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has condemned the violent protest in Charlottesville but did not directly address President Donald Trump’s latest remarks showing sympathy for some of the demonstrators.

“In no way, we can accept or apologize for racism bigotry and violence and those kinds of things that too often arise in our country,” Sessions said at a Wednesday event in the Port of Miami.

Sessions said the FBI was moving aggressively to investigate the protests where one woman died when a car rammed into a crowd of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally. He mistakenly referred to Charlottesville as Charlotte and did not call groups like white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan or neo-Nazis by name.

Trump has been attacked by high-profile Republican party members for saying there were “fine people” on both sides of the protests.

___

4:45 p.m.

The FBI says it has set up a tip line for the public to submit photos, videos and other information regarding the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The FBI said Wednesday that it was setting up the tip line due to the volume of information already coming in from the public.

The Department of Justice announced earlier this week that it was opening a civil rights investigation into Saturday’s rally, in which one woman was killed after a car plowed into a group of people protesting the rally.

___

3:45 p.m.

A neo-Nazi website’s publisher says he he’s “effectively been completely banned from the internet” after mocking the victim of a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Andrew Anglin told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday that he is “figuring out the next step” after four domain registrars refused to service his site, The Daily Stormer, which is named after a Nazi propagandist newspaper.

GoDaddy and Google said earlier that the site violated their terms of service after Anglin mocked victim Heather Heyer and lauding her alleged killer, James Alex Fields Jr., as a “player.”

After briefly reappearing under a Russian domain name, the site was again offline Wednesday afternoon.

Anglin also said by email that San Francisco-based Cloudflare Inc., a company that protects websites from denial of service attacks, had dropped him as a customer.

A Cloudflare spokeswoman did not immediately confirm that account.

1:30 p.m.

The white supremacist website that demonized the woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has found a new home: Russia.

The Daily Stormer, a site that takes its name from the Nazi propaganda newspaper Der Stürmer, reappeared early Monday with a new domain name ending in “.ru.” Access was sporadic.

The site has mocked Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a man rammed his car into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday.

The Daily Stormer website continued to receive performance and security services from San Francisco-based Cloudflare Inc.

A Cloudflare statement said the company is cooperating with law enforcement. It called some of the content on Cloudfare’s network “repugnant,” but said withdrawing its services would not remove the website from the internet, just make it slower and more vulnerable to attack.

___

Noon

The mother of the young woman who lost her life during violent weekend clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, says the way to truly honor Heather Heyer is to “make a difference in the world.”

Susan Bro urged about 1,000 mourners gathered inside the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday to “find in your heart that small spark of accountability.”

“You poke that finger at yourself like Heather would have done and you make it happen.”

“You take that extra step and you find a way to make a difference in the world!”

Bro said Heather’s participation in the protests against white nationalists was “not the end of her legacy.”

“It was just the beginning of Heather’s legacy.”

____

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted for the first time about Heather Heyer, the young woman who lost her life over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump says the 32-year-old Heyer was “beautiful and incredible” and a “truly special young woman.” He says “she will be long remembered by all!”

A memorial service was taking place Wednesday in Charlottesville for Heyer, who was killed Saturday in Charlottesville during violent clashes between white nationalists protesting the pending removal of a Confederate statue and counter-demonstrators. Heyer was killed when a car rammed into the counter-protesters.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that he planned to reach out to Heyer’s family. The White House did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether Trump has contacted the family.

___

11:30 a.m.

The grandfather of a woman who was killed in violent protests in Charlottesville says she always wanted fairness, even from a young age.

Elwood Shrader said Wednesday at a memorial service for Heather Heyer that Heather showed her passion for equality at an early age and swiftly called out something that wasn’t right.

He says she wanted respect for everyone and believed “all lives matter,” a reference to the “Black Lives Matter” slogan that arose after several black men were killed following encounters with police.

Heyer’s father, Mark Heyer, told the approximately 1,000 people attending the memorial that Heather wanted to “put down hate.”

___

11:30 a.m.

Dozens of people have gathered in downtown Charlottesville outside a memorial service to the woman who was killed while protesting white nationalists, but there was no sign of any of the nationalists themselves, despite their pledge to attend.

Residents with young children, clergy members in robes and people walking their dogs were among those seen around the mall, where Virginia state police troopers were posted.

___

10:50 a.m.

Inside the theater where mourners are gathering for a memorial service, a slide show is playing on a large screen showing a variety of photos of Heather Heyer smiling with friends.

The 32-year-old was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

Outside, the theater’s marquee carried the message “C’Ville Strong,” a reference to Charlottesville where the rally took place on Saturday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

___

10:10 a.m.

People are lining up at a historic theater to attend a memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount theater in Charlottesville.

About a half dozen police stood in front of the theater. Other officers stood in front of shops across a brick promenade.

Outside the theater, several people who came to show support for Heyer brought shields with purple covers. Purple was Heyer’s favorite color. They stood quietly, with helmets wrapped in pink with a heart drawn on them and baseball bats.

The scene outside the theater was quiet about an hour before the service was expected to start. Someone played a saxophone. One of the tunes was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The theater, which seats roughly 1,000 people, is a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Saturday. The crash killed Heyer and injured 19.

___

3:25 a.m.

Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer’s mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

The man accused of driving the car that slammed into the crowd has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer’s family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.