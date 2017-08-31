501.5
Image of Confederate monument removed from Norfolk mural

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 6:08 pm 08/31/2017 06:08pm
These August 2017 combination of photos shows the Norfolk postcard mural with the letter "F" that contains an image of the Norfolk Confederate monument, top, and a new image showing a historic scene of a car on a road in Norfolk, Va. Waterside District president Glenn Sutch told the newspaper that the inclusion of the monument on the mural was "inadvertent." (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials have removed a painting of a Confederate monument from a mural in Virginia’s second largest city and replaced it with another image.

The postcard-style mural on the side of Norfolk’s new Waterside District had shown the city’s Confederate monument alongside other scenes and landmarks.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that by Thursday the monument’s image had been painted over and replaced with a Norfolk street scene. Waterside District president Glenn Sutch told the newspaper that the inclusion of the monument on the mural was “inadvertent.”

Norfolk City Council recently approved a resolution declaring its desire to move the monument to a cemetery as soon as state law allows it.

Norfolk’s monument, known as “Johnny Reb” for its statue of a Confederate soldier, has stood at the site for 110 years.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the Waterside District president’s first name is Glenn, not Glen.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

