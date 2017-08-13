501.5
Hundreds protest in Oakland over deadly Virginia rally

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 12:04 am 08/13/2017 12:04am
Larisa Roberts joins protesters in Oakland, Calif., during a counter protest to a rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters are marching in Oakland, California to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist demonstration in Virginia.

Protesters gathered Saturday night to hear speakers and then marched peacefully downtown, chanting and waving signs and banners.

Although a few cars were held up by the march, police say the demonstration is peaceful and there have been no arrests.

The hastily arranged gathering is in response to events earlier Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. A car plowed into a crowd that was peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally, killing one person and injuring 19.

Authorities say an Ohio man driving the car was charged with second-degree murder.

A smaller rally held in Los Angeles Saturday night was peaceful.

