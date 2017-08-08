Health officials warning of West Nile virus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Health officials are warning residents of Virginia’s Richmond and Henrico counties about mosquitoes that have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Last week about 3,000 Henrico County residents were notified that the virus was detected in some neighborhoods. And Richmond residents were warned after a large number of mosquitoes tested positive along the borders of Henrico County and Richmond.

Health officials say the easiest and best way to avoid the West Nile virus is to keep from being bitten by mosquitoes, which carry the virus. Officials say residents should use insect repellant and wear long sleeves and pants at the times of day when mosquitoes are most active, or stay indoors during those times. Health officials also recommend eliminating areas of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

