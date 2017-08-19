501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Funeral for Virginia trooper,…

Funeral for Virginia trooper, “silent giant,” killed in helicopter crash

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP August 19, 2017 3:15 pm 08/19/2017 03:15pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. Cullen along with Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter they were piloting crashed while assisting public safety resources during clashes at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia State Police via AP)

WASHINGTON — “This is a sad day for the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe during Saturday’s funeral for the second Virginia State Police Trooper who died in a helicopter crash during the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville last weekend.

The Saturday service for 48-year-old Lt. Pilot H. Jay Cullen with the Virginia State Police was held at the Southside Church of the Nazarene in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Related Stories

McAuliffe said that as governor, presiding over a funeral for a state police officer is “by far the most difficult task.”

He said Friday’s funeral for State Trooper Berke Bates and Cullen’s funeral are hard on the McAuliffe family too.

”These were state police officers who we were very close to with, our family,” said McAuliffe. Dorothy and I are heartbroken.”

For the last three years, Cullen was the pilot for the governor and his family.

McAuliffe said that the 23-year veteran of the force was a quiet man who was always ready to talk about his wife and two sons.

“He was the most serious safety-conscience pilot I have ever had.”

The next time he has to step into a helicopter, the governor said it won’t be the same and he’ll think of Cullen.

“And I’ll think what a silent giant he was. He was the best of the best of the Virginia State Police.”

Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty said that Cullen was always about his wife and two sons. Despite all of his accomplishments, Flaherty said of Cullen, his two boys were the world to him.

“You, he would always say, were his proudest achievements,” Flaherty said at the funeral while looking at Cullen’s two sons.

Flaherty thanked Cullen’s wife Karen and his two sons, Max and Ryan “for sharing Jay with us.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Charlottesville protests funeral kathy stewart Latest News Local News Lt. H. Jay Cullen Virginia Virginia State Police helicopter crash
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?