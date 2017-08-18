501.5
Fox’s James Murdoch slams Trump’s Charlottesville response

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 7:10 am 08/18/2017 07:10am
FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, James Murdoch attends the National Geographic 2017 "Further Front" network upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. In a personal email to friends made public Aug. 17, 2017, Murdoch denounced racism and terrorists while expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of 21st Century Fox has denounced racism and terrorists while expressing concern over President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James Murdoch also told friends in a personal email that he and his wife, Kathryn, will donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League.

Murdoch writes that the events in Charlottesville and Trump’s response “concern all of us.” He added: “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists.”

Murdoch is the son of the company’s co-executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, a Trump confidant. The company is parent company of Fox News Channel, which has given friendly coverage to the president.

The email was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

