Flags lowered in honor of Maryland sailor who died in Japan

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:46 am 08/08/2017 11:46am
FILE -This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy on June 19, 2017, shows Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from sunrise to sunset in memory of Martin, who was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast in June. The 24-year-old sailor and his remains are scheduled to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in Wednesday. (U.S. Navy via AP)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Flags in Maryland will be lowered for a sailor who died in June when the U.S. Navy destroyer he was on collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Wednesday from sunrise to sunset in memory of Xavier Alec Martin. The 24-year-old sailor was from Halethorpe, Maryland, and his remains are scheduled to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in Wednesday.

Martin was one of seven soldiers killed when the ship he was on, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast.

