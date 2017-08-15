501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Firefighter apologizes for 'dumb…

Firefighter apologizes for ‘dumb joke’ about Charlottesville

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 2:00 am 08/15/2017 02:00am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia firefighter says he was drunk and making a “dumb joke” about the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, when he posted a picture of himself holding a torch and wearing a Confederate flag hat on Facebook.

John Deluisi tells WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2vWNOrO ) he uploaded the picture, which he captioned “Headed to VA,” in response to another post referencing the Charlottesville rally, where torch-carrying protesters decried the planned removal of a Confederate statue. Three people died amid the turmoil Saturday, including a 32-year-old woman who was part of a crowd of counter-protesters struck by a car.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says it is investigating Deluisi’s post and could take disciplinary action.

Deluisi removed the picture. He apologized and said he is disappointed in himself.

___

Information from: WTXF-TV, http://www.foxphiladelphia.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News National News Social Media News Tech News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?