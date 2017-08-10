501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fire does $75,000 in…

Fire does $75,000 in damage to Virginia school playground

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:31 am 08/10/2017 08:31am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A fire has resulted in at least $75,000 in damage to an elementary school playground in Virginia, and children are suspected of setting the fire.

News media outlets report the fire began Wednesday afternoon on the playground of the Woodville Elementary School in Richmond.

Richmond Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that children were suspected as perpetrators. He says repairs won’t be complete before school starts next month.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News richmond Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?