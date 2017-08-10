Fire does $75,000 in damage to Virginia school playground

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A fire has resulted in at least $75,000 in damage to an elementary school playground in Virginia, and children are suspected of setting the fire.

News media outlets report the fire began Wednesday afternoon on the playground of the Woodville Elementary School in Richmond.

Richmond Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that children were suspected as perpetrators. He says repairs won’t be complete before school starts next month.

