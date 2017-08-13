501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Family, friends mourn 3…

Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 4:20 pm 08/13/2017 04:20pm
Share
These undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police show Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, left, of Quinton, Va., and Lt. H. Jay Cullen, of Midlothian, Va. The two were killed Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, when the helicopter they were piloting crashed while assisting public safety resources during clashes at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia State Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed.

Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protestors. Friends describe her as a caring person who fought for causes she believed in.

Troopers Lt. Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates died after their helicopter crashed into a wooded area just outside the city. They had been part of a large-scale police effort at the rally. Friends and family said both men loved their jobs.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?