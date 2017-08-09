501.5
Construction to start on Norfolk IKEA this fall

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:00 am 08/09/2017 10:00am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Swedish home furnishings store IKEA hopes to break ground on its new Hampton Roads location this fall.

That’s according to spokesman Joseph Roth, who tells The Virginian-Pilot the retailer doesn’t have a more “exact time frame.”

The company announced its plans to open the 331,000-square-foot (30,751-square-meter) store last year. The company had initially planned to begin construction as early as this spring, but ran into unexpected development issues.

Because the land backs up to a reservoir, IKEA will build a parking facility and elevate the site for underground stormwater retention.

IKEA has said the store is expected to support about 500 construction jobs, with 250 jobs in the store once it opens, which is scheduled for next summer.

Currently, IKEA’s only other store in the state is in northern Virginia.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Local News National News Virginia
