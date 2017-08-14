Confederate monuments group seeks permit for Richmond rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group supporting the preservation of confederate monuments in Virginia’s capital city wants to hold a rally next month.

Department of General Services Spokeswoman Dena Potter says it’s reviewing a request from Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation for a permit to hold an event at the Robert E. Lee monument on Sep. 16.

The request was submitted by Bradgon Bowling, former commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Virginia division.

Bowling says the Sons of Confederate Veterans aren’t involved and that the request was submitted weeks before the Charlottesville rally. Bowling says they’re “not racists” but “citizens of Richmond who care about the monuments.”

Mayor Levar Stoney recently announced he thinks the monuments should stay but appointed a group to study ways to add historical context or new statues.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.