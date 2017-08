College Football Schedule

By The Associated Press

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (0-0)

Sep. 2 at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Colorado State, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 McNeese State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Nicholls State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 Southeastern Louisiana, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m.

AIR FORCE (0-0)

Sep. 2 Virginia Military Institute, 2 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Michigan, Noon

Sep. 23 San Diego State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 UNLV, 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Nevada, 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Colorado State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 Army, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 Wyoming, TBA

Nov. 18 at Boise State, TBA

Nov. 25 Utah State, TBA

AKRON (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Penn State, Noon

Sep. 9 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Iowa State, Noon

Sep. 23 at Troy, TBA

Sep. 30 at Bowling Green, TBA

Oct. 7 Ball State, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Toledo, TBA

Oct. 28 Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 7 at Miami (OH), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 Ohio, TBA

Nov. 21 Kent State, 7 p.m.

ALABAMA (0-0)

Sep. 2 vs. Florida State at Atlanta, Ga., 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Colorado State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Sep. 30 Ole Miss, TBA

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M, TBA

Oct. 14 Arkansas, TBA

Oct. 21 Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 4 LSU, TBA

Nov. 11 at Mississippi State, TBA

Nov. 18 Mercer, TBA

Nov. 25 at Auburn, TBA

ALABAMA A&M (0-0)

Sep. 2 at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Sep. 16 at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Southern University, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Mississippi Valley State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Alabama State at Birmingham, Ala., TBA

Nov. 4 at Alcorn State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11 Jackson State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 Kentucky State University, 2 p.m.

ALABAMA STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 Tuskegee University, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Troy, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 Kennesaw State, 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m.

Oct. 5 Alcorn State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., TBA

Nov. 4 at Jackson State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11 Grambling State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Mississippi Valley State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 23 Cheyney University, 3 p.m.

ALBANY (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Morgan State, 1 p.m.

Sep. 16 Monmouth, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 Villanova, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Elon, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Richmond, 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

ALCORN STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 Miles College, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Florida International, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 McNeese State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 Southern University, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Texas Southern, 9 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Alabama State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Prairie View A&M, 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Grambling State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11 Mississippi Valley State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Jackson State, 3 p.m.

APPALACHIAN STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Georgia, 6:15 p.m.

Sep. 9 Savannah State, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 7 New Mexico State, TBA

Oct. 14 at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 Coastal Carolina, TBA

Oct. 28 at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nov. 9 Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Georgia State, TBA

Dec. 2 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

ARIZONA (0-0)

Sep. 2 Northern Arizona, 11 p.m.

Sep. 9 Houston, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Sep. 22 Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Colorado, TBA

Oct. 14 UCLA, TBA

Oct. 21 at California, TBA

Oct. 28 Washington State, TBA

Nov. 4 at USC, TBA

Nov. 11 Oregon State, TBA

Nov. 18 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 25 at Arizona State, TBA

ARIZONA STATE (0-0)

Aug. 31 New Mexico State, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 San Diego State, 11 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 Oregon, TBA

Sep. 30 at Stanford, TBA

Oct. 14 Washington, TBA

Oct. 21 at Utah, TBA

Oct. 28 USC, TBA

Nov. 4 Colorado, TBA

Nov. 11 at UCLA, TBA

Nov. 18 at Oregon State, TBA

Nov. 25 Arizona, TBA

ARKANSAS (0-0)

Aug. 31 Florida A&M, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 vs. Texas A&M at Arlington, Texas, TBA

Sep. 30 New Mexico State, TBA

Oct. 7 at South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 14 at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 21 Auburn, TBA

Oct. 28 at Ole Miss, TBA

Nov. 4 Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 11 at LSU, TBA

Nov. 18 Mississippi State, TBA

Nov. 24 Missouri, 2:30 p.m.

ARKANSAS STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Miami (FL), 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, TBA

Oct. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at New Mexico State, 8 p.m.

Nov. 11 at South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 18 Texas State, TBA

Nov. 25 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Dec. 2 Troy, TBA

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (0-0)

Sep. 2 Morehouse College, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Jackson State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 Mississippi Valley State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Central State (OH), 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 Southern University, 5 p.m.

Nov. 4 Grambling State, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m.

ARMY (0-0)

Sep. 1 Fordham, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 Buffalo, Noon

Sep. 16 at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Tulane, TBA

Sep. 30 UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Eastern Michigan, Noon

Oct. 21 Temple, Noon

Nov. 4 at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 Duke, Noon

Nov. 18 at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Navy at Philadelphia, Pa., 3 p.m.

AUBURN (0-0)

Sep. 2 Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 Mercer, 4 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Missouri, TBA

Sep. 30 Mississippi State, TBA

Oct. 7 Ole Miss, TBA

Oct. 14 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 21 at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 4 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 11 Georgia, TBA

Nov. 18 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

Nov. 25 Alabama, TBA

AUSTIN PEAY (0-0)

Aug. 31 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Morehead State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Murray State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 Tennessee-Martin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Jacksonville State, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Tennessee State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 Southeast Missouri State, 5 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Eastern Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18 Eastern Illinois, 5 p.m.

BALL STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Illinois, Noon

Sep. 9 UAB, 3 p.m.

Sep. 16 Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Western Michigan, TBA

Oct. 7 at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Central Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 26 Toledo, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 Miami (OH), 7 p.m.

BAYLOR (0-0)

Sep. 2 Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 UTSA, 8 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Duke, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Oklahoma, TBA

Sep. 30 at Kansas State, TBA

Oct. 14 at Oklahoma State, TBA

Oct. 21 West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 28 Texas, TBA

Nov. 4 at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 11 vs. Texas Tech at Arlington, Texas, TBA

Nov. 18 Iowa State, TBA

Nov. 24 at TCU, Noon

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Miami (FL), 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Florida Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Howard, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 Savannah State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 South Carolina State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 Hampton, 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 Morgan State, 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 Florida A&M, 2 p.m.

BOISE STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 Troy, 3:45 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Washington State, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 14 New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Sep. 22 Virginia, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Brigham Young, 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Wyoming, TBA

Oct. 28 at Utah State, 10 p.m.

Nov. 4 Nevada, TBA

Nov. 11 at Colorado State, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Air Force, TBA

Nov. 25 at Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

BOSTON COLLEGE (0-0)

Sep. 1 at Northern Illinois, 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Sep. 16 Notre Dame, Noon

Sep. 23 at Clemson, TBA

Sep. 30 Central Michigan, TBA

Oct. 7 Virginia Tech, TBA

Oct. 14 at Louisville, TBA

Oct. 21 at Virginia, TBA

Oct. 27 Florida State, 8 p.m.

Nov. 11 North Carolina State, TBA

Nov. 18 vs. Connecticut at Boston, Mass., 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Syracuse, TBA

BOWLING GREEN (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Michigan State, Noon

Sep. 9 South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 Akron, TBA

Oct. 7 at Miami (OH), TBA

Oct. 14 Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Northern Illinois, TBA

Oct. 31 at Kent State, TBA

Nov. 7 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 Toledo, TBA

Nov. 21 at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

BRIGHAM YOUNG (0-0)

Aug. 26 Portland State, 3 p.m.

Sep. 2 vs. LSU at Houston, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Sep. 16 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Utah State, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 Boise State, 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Mississippi State, TBA

Oct. 21 at East Carolina, TBA

Oct. 28 San Jose State, TBA

Nov. 4 at Fresno State, TBA

Nov. 10 at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Massachusetts, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

BROWN (0-0)

Sep. 16 Bryant University, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Harvard, Noon

Sep. 30 Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 Princeton, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Cornell, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 Pennsylvania, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Yale, TBA

Nov. 10 vs. Dartmouth at Boston, Mass., 8 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Columbia, 1 p.m.

BRYANT UNIVERSITY (0-0)

Sep. 2 Merrimack College, 3 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Fordham, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 St. Francis (PA), 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Central Connecticut State, Noon

Oct. 28 at Wagner, Noon

Nov. 4 Sacred Heart, Noon

Nov. 11 at Robert Morris, Noon

Nov. 18 Duquesne, Noon

BUCKNELL (0-0)

Sep. 2 Marist, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 Holy Cross, Noon

Sep. 16 at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Sep. 30 Monmouth, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 Lehigh, Noon

Nov. 11 Georgetown, Noon

Nov. 18 at Fordham, 1 p.m.

BUFFALO (0-0)

Aug. 31 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Army, Noon

Sep. 16 Colgate, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Florida Atlantic, TBA

Sep. 30 at Kent State, TBA

Oct. 7 Western Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Northern Illinois, TBA

Oct. 21 at Miami (OH), TBA

Oct. 28 at Akron, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 7 Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 Ohio, TBA

BUTLER (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Franklin College, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 Taylor, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Sep. 30 Drake, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Morehead State, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 Jacksonville, Noon

Oct. 21 Campbell, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

CAL POLY (0-0)

Aug. 26 Colgate, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2 at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sep. 23 Northern Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Idaho State, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Southern Utah, 8 p.m.

Oct. 21 Weber State, 9:05 p.m.

Oct. 28 at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 Portland State, 9:05 p.m.

Nov. 11 Sacramento State, 9:05 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Northern Colorado, 1:30 p.m.

CALIFORNIA (0-0)

Sep. 2 at North Carolina, 12:20 p.m.

Sep. 9 Weber State, 5 p.m.

Sep. 16 Ole Miss, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 USC, TBA

Sep. 30 at Oregon, TBA

Oct. 7 at Washington, TBA

Oct. 13 Washington State, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Arizona, TBA

Oct. 28 at Colorado, TBA

Nov. 4 Oregon State, TBA

Nov. 18 at Stanford, TBA

Nov. 24 at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

CAMPBELL (0-0)

Aug. 31 Methodist, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Sep. 30 Morehead State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Butler, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 Drake, 1 p.m.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Kansas State, 7:10 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Murray State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 Sam Houston State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 McNeese State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE (0-0)

Sep. 1 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 Fordham, Noon

Sep. 16 at Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

Sep. 23 Walsh University, Noon

Sep. 30 at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 Pennsylvania, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 Bryant University, Noon

Nov. 4 St. Francis (PA), Noon

Nov. 11 at Duquesne, Noon

Nov. 18 Robert Morris, Noon

CENTRAL MICHIGAN (0-0)

Aug. 31 Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Miami (OH), TBA

Sep. 30 at Boston College, TBA

Oct. 7 at Ohio, TBA

Oct. 14 Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Ball State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Western Michigan, 8 p.m.

Nov. 8 Eastern Michigan, TBA

Nov. 14 at Kent State, TBA

Nov. 24 Northern Illinois, TBA

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

Sep. 9 at South Carolina State, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Elon, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Point University, 6 p.m.

Sep. 30 Mississippi Valley State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Presbyterian, Noon

Oct. 21 Savannah State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 Monmouth, 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Kennesaw State, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Liberty, Noon

CHARLOTTE (0-0)

Sep. 1 at Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Kansas State, Noon

Sep. 16 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Georgia State, 6 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Florida International, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Marshall, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Western Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 UAB, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Southern Miss, TBA

Nov. 25 Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m.

CHATTANOOGA (0-0)

Aug. 26 vs. Jacksonville State at Montgomery, Ala., 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Tennessee-Martin, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Virginia Military Institute, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 Western Carolina, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Furman, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Citadel, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Samford, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 East Tennessee State, 2 p.m.

CINCINNATI (0-0)

Aug. 31 Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Michigan, Noon

Sep. 16 at Miami (OH), 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 Marshall, TBA

Oct. 7 UCF, TBA

Oct. 21 Southern Methodist, TBA

Oct. 28 at South Florida, TBA

Nov. 4 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 10 Temple, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 at East Carolina, TBA

Nov. 25 Connecticut, TBA

CITADEL (0-0)

Sep. 2 Newberry, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 at East Tennessee State, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Samford, 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 Mercer, 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 Wofford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 Virginia Military Institute, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 Western Carolina, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Furman, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Clemson, TBA

CLEMSON (0-0)

Sep. 2 Kent State, Noon

Sep. 9 Auburn, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Boston College, TBA

Sep. 30 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Oct. 7 Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 13 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 4 at North Carolina State, TBA

Nov. 11 Florida State, TBA

Nov. 18 Citadel, TBA

Nov. 25 at South Carolina, TBA

COASTAL CAROLINA (0-0)

Sep. 2 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 at UAB, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 Western Illinois, TBA

Sep. 30 at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Georgia State, TBA

Oct. 14 at Arkansas State, TBA

Oct. 21 at Appalachian State, TBA

Oct. 28 Texas State, TBA

Nov. 4 at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 11 Troy, 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Dec. 2 Georgia Southern, TBA

COLGATE (0-0)

Aug. 26 at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 Richmond, 1 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Furman, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Lehigh, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 Fordham, Noon

Oct. 21 at Holy Cross, 12:05 p.m.

Oct. 28 Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Georgetown, TBA

COLORADO (0-0)

Sep. 1 vs. Colorado State at Denver, Colo., 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Texas State, 2 p.m.

Sep. 16 Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sep. 23 Washington, TBA

Sep. 30 at UCLA, TBA

Oct. 7 Arizona, TBA

Oct. 14 at Oregon State, TBA

Oct. 21 at Washington State, TBA

Oct. 28 California, TBA

Nov. 4 at Arizona State, TBA

Nov. 11 USC, TBA

Nov. 25 at Utah, TBA

COLORADO STATE (0-0)

Aug. 26 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m.

Sep. 1 vs. Colorado at Denver, Colo., 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Abilene Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Oct. 7 at Utah State, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Nevada, TBA

Oct. 20 at New Mexico, 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 28 Air Force, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 Boise State, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA (0-0)

Sep. 16 Wagner, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Princeton, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Marist, Noon

Oct. 14 Pennsylvania, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Yale, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 Harvard, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Brown, 1 p.m.

CONNECTICUT (0-0)

Aug. 31 Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 South Florida, Noon

Sep. 16 at Virginia, Noon

Sep. 30 at Southern Methodist, TBA

Oct. 6 Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Temple, TBA

Oct. 21 Tulsa, TBA

Oct. 28 Missouri, TBA

Nov. 4 East Carolina, TBA

Nov. 11 at UCF, TBA

Nov. 18 vs. Boston College at Boston, Mass., 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Cincinnati, TBA

CORNELL (0-0)

Sep. 16 at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Yale, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 Colgate, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Harvard, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Bucknell, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Brown, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Pennsylvania, 1:30 p.m.

DARTMOUTH (0-0)

Sep. 16 at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Pennsylvania, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Yale, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Harvard, Noon

Nov. 4 Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 vs. Brown at Boston, Mass., 8 p.m.

Nov. 18 Princeton, 1:30 p.m.

DAVIDSON (0-0)

Sep. 2 Brevard College, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Western Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 Guilford, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 Marist, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Jacksonville, TBA

Oct. 14 at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 Dayton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Drake, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 Campbell, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 San Diego, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Morehead State, 1 p.m.

DAYTON (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Robert Morris, Noon

Sep. 9 Southeast Missouri State, 1 p.m.

Sep. 16 Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Morehead State, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 San Diego, Noon

Oct. 7 at Drake, 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 Campbell, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 Butler, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 Marist, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

DELAWARE (0-0)

Aug. 31 Delaware State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Towson, 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Maine, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Villanova, 1 p.m.

DELAWARE STATE (0-0)

Aug. 31 at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 at West Virginia, Noon

Sep. 23 Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 Howard, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 South Carolina State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Savannah State, 5 p.m.

Nov. 11 Morgan State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Florida State, TBA

DRAKE (0-0)

Sep. 2 South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 Southwestern College, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 at South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Butler, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 Dayton, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Marist, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 Davidson, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18 Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

DUKE (0-0)

Sep. 2 North Carolina Central, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 Northwestern, Noon

Sep. 16 Baylor, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at North Carolina, TBA

Sep. 29 Miami (FL), 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Virginia, TBA

Oct. 14 Florida State, TBA

Oct. 21 Pittsburgh, TBA

Oct. 28 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 11 at Army, Noon

Nov. 18 Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 25 at Wake Forest, TBA

DUQUESNE (0-0)

Aug. 31 at South Dakota State, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 West Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Wagner, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 St. Francis (PA), Noon

Oct. 28 at Sacred Heart, Noon

Nov. 4 at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 Central Connecticut State, Noon

Nov. 18 at Bryant University, Noon

EAST CAROLINA (0-0)

Sep. 2 James Madison, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 at West Virginia, Noon

Sep. 16 Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 South Florida, TBA

Oct. 7 Temple, TBA

Oct. 14 at UCF, TBA

Oct. 21 Brigham Young, TBA

Oct. 28 at Houston, TBA

Nov. 4 at Connecticut, TBA

Nov. 11 Tulane, TBA

Nov. 18 Cincinnati, TBA

Nov. 25 at Memphis, TBA

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 Limestone College, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 Citadel, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Furman, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Western Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 Wofford, TBA

Nov. 4 Virginia Military Institute, Noon

Nov. 11 at Samford, 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

EASTERN ILLINOIS (0-0)

Aug. 31 at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Illinois State, 3 p.m.

Sep. 23 Southeast Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Tennessee State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Murray State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 Jacksonville State, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Tennessee-Martin, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 Eastern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

EASTERN KENTUCKY (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Kentucky, Noon

Sep. 23 Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m.

Sep. 30 at Southeast Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Tennessee State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Jacksonville State, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 Tennessee-Martin, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Murray State, 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Eastern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 Austin Peay, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18 St. Francis (PA), 1 p.m.

EASTERN MICHIGAN (0-0)

Sep. 1 Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Ohio, TBA

Sep. 30 at Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 7 at Toledo, TBA

Oct. 14 at Army, Noon

Oct. 21 Western Michigan, 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 Ball State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Central Michigan, TBA

Nov. 15 at Miami (OH), TBA

Nov. 21 Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

EASTERN WASHINGTON (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Sep. 9 North Dakota State, 4:05 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Montana, 8:05 p.m.

Sep. 30 Sacramento State, 4:35 p.m.

Oct. 7 at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Oct. 14 Montana State, 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Southern Utah, 7:05 p.m.

Nov. 4 Weber State, 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 11 at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 Portland State, 6:05 p.m.

ELON (0-0)

Aug. 31 at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Furman, 1 p.m.

Sep. 16 Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Sep. 30 Albany, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Rhode Island, Noon

Oct. 28 at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Towson, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 James Madison, Noon

FLORIDA (0-0)

Sep. 2 vs. Michigan at Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 Northern Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Kentucky, TBA

Sep. 30 Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 7 LSU, TBA

Oct. 14 Texas A&M, TBA

Oct. 28 vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Missouri, TBA

Nov. 11 at South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 18 UAB, TBA

Nov. 25 Florida State, TBA

FLORIDA A&M (0-0)

Aug. 26 Texas Southern, Noon

Aug. 31 at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Sep. 16 vs. Tennessee State at Tampa, Fla., 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Savannah State, 6 p.m.

Sep. 28 North Carolina Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 North Carolina A&T, 3 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Morgan State, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 Howard, 4 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC (0-0)

Sep. 1 Navy, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Wisconsin, Noon

Sep. 16 Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Buffalo, TBA

Sep. 30 Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 North Texas, TBA

Oct. 28 at Western Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 Marshall, 6 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Florida International, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (0-0)

Aug. 31 at UCF, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 Alcorn State, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 Tulane, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 UTSA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 vs. Alabama at Atlanta, Ga., 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 Miami (FL), 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 North Carolina State, TBA

Sep. 30 at Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 14 at Duke, TBA

Oct. 21 Louisville, TBA

Oct. 27 at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 Syracuse, TBA

Nov. 11 at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 18 Delaware State, TBA

Nov. 25 at Florida, TBA

FORDHAM (0-0)

Sep. 1 at Army, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Central Connecticut State, Noon

Sep. 16 Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Bryant University, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 Yale, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Colgate, Noon

Oct. 21 at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 Lehigh, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18 Bucknell, 1 p.m.

FRESNO STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 Incarnate Word, 10 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 30 Nevada, 10 p.m.

Oct. 7 at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 New Mexico, 10 p.m.

Oct. 21 at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 UNLV, 10 p.m.

Nov. 4 Brigham Young, TBA

Nov. 11 at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25 Boise State, 3:30 p.m.

FURMAN (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 Elon, 1 p.m.

Sep. 16 at North Carolina State, 12:20 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 East Tennessee State, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 Virginia Military Institute, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 Mercer, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Western Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 Citadel, 2 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

GARDNER-WEBB (0-0)

Sep. 2 North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Sep. 16 Western Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Shorter University, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 Liberty, Noon

Nov. 4 Charleston Southern, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Monmouth, Noon

Nov. 18 at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

GEORGETOWN (0-0)

Sep. 9 at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Sep. 16 Marist, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30 Harvard, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Fordham, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Holy Cross, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 4 Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Bucknell, Noon

Nov. 18 Colgate, TBA

GEORGIA (0-0)

Sep. 2 Appalachian State, 6:15 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Samford, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Mississippi State, TBA

Sep. 30 at Tennessee, TBA

Oct. 7 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 14 Missouri, TBA

Oct. 28 vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 11 at Auburn, TBA

Nov. 18 Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech, TBA

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Indiana, TBA

Oct. 4 Arkansas State, 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 New Mexico State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Troy, TBA

Nov. 4 Georgia State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 South Alabama, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Dec. 2 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

GEORGIA STATE (0-0)

Aug. 31 Tennessee State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sep. 30 Memphis, TBA

Oct. 7 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Oct. 14 at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 Troy, TBA

Oct. 26 South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Texas State, TBA

Nov. 25 Appalachian State, TBA

Dec. 2 Idaho, TBA

GEORGIA TECH (0-0)

Sep. 4 vs. Tennessee at Atlanta, Ga., 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Jacksonville State, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 23 Pittsburgh, TBA

Sep. 30 North Carolina, TBA

Oct. 12 at Miami (FL), 8 p.m.

Oct. 21 Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 28 at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 4 at Virginia, TBA

Nov. 11 Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 18 at Duke, TBA

Nov. 25 Georgia, TBA

GRAMBLING STATE (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Sep. 9 Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 Jackson State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Mississippi Valley State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 vs. Clark Atlanta University at Grambling, La., 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Prairie View A&M at Dallas, Texas, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 Alcorn State, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Alabama State, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25 Southern University, 5 p.m.

HAMPTON (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 Delaware State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 16 Livingstone College, 6 p.m.

Sep. 23 Monmouth, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Savannah State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 Florida A&M, 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Nov. 4 North Carolina Central, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 Howard, 1 p.m.

HARVARD (0-0)

Sep. 16 at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Sep. 23 Brown, Noon

Sep. 30 at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Lafayette, Noon

Oct. 20 Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 Dartmouth, Noon

Nov. 4 at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 Pennsylvania, Noon

Nov. 18 at Yale, 12:30 p.m.

HAWAII (0-0)

Aug. 26 at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

Sep. 3 Western Carolina, 12 a.m.

Sep. 9 at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Wyoming, TBA

Oct. 1 Colorado State, 12 a.m.

Oct. 7 at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 San Jose State, 12 a.m.

Oct. 28 San Diego State, TBA

Nov. 4 at UNLV, TBA

Nov. 11 Fresno State, 11 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Utah State, TBA

Nov. 25 Brigham Young, 10 p.m.

HOLY CROSS (0-0)

Aug. 31 at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Bucknell, Noon

Sep. 16 New Hampshire, 1:05 p.m.

Sep. 23 at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30 Lafayette, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 7 Monmouth, 1:05 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Yale, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 Colgate, 12:05 p.m.

Oct. 28 Georgetown, 1:05 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Lehigh, 12:30 p.m.

HOUSTON (0-0)

Sep. 2 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 Rice, 8 p.m.

Sep. 23 Texas Tech, TBA

Sep. 30 at Temple, TBA

Oct. 7 Southern Methodist, TBA

Oct. 14 at Tulsa, TBA

Oct. 19 Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oct. 28 East Carolina, TBA

Nov. 4 at South Florida, TBA

Nov. 18 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 24 Navy, TBA

HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-0)

Sep. 2 at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 7 at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Sep. 16 at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23 at McNeese State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nicholls State, 4 p.m.

Nov. 11 Lamar, 3 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Sam Houston State, TBA

