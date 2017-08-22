501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Billy Joel dons Star…

Billy Joel dons Star of David jacket during NYC show encore

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 4:51 pm 08/22/2017 04:51pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in New York. Joel performed at the arena on Aug. 21, 2017, with a yellow Star of David sewn to his sport coat. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on his black suit during an encore at Madison Square Garden.

Monday’s performance by “The Piano Man” came more than a week after a rally by neo-Nazis and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against counterprotesters.

When asked about Joel’s attire, his spokeswoman on Tuesday quoted Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Joel joined with Patty Smyth on stage in taking a swipe at President Donald Trump’s administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smyth sang her hit, “Goodbye to You.”

Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, attended the concert. Many of his relatives died in the Holocaust.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the singer with Billy Joel was Patty Smyth, not Patti Smith.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Fashion News Government News Latest News Living News Local News Music News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?