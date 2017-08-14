501.5
Armed militia, clergy, more…

Armed militia, clergy, more unite against white nationalists

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 4:36 am 08/14/2017 04:36am
A counter demonstrator gets a splash of water after being hit by pepper spray at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people from all walks of life turned out to protest a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, seeming to outnumber the attendees.

Opponents of the Saturday event that descended into chaos included clergy, students, Black Lives Matter activists, armed militia members and protesters with the anti-fascist movement known as “antifa.”

Local groups helped organize the opposition and bring out a crowd, but attendees came from out of state as well. The counter-protesting groups didn’t organize collectively. Instead, it was a largely organic effort among groups who shared the same mission: showing that hate wasn’t welcome.

They say they’re devastated by the violence that left three people dead but vowed to protest again if white supremacists came back to town. Leaders of the white nationalist movement have pledged to hold more rallies in the near future.

