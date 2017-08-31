95 Express Lanes operators release Labor Day schedule for reversible lanes

WASHINGTON — The direction of the 95 Express Lanes will shift this Labor Day holiday weekend to accommodate heavier vacation traffic, according to the lanes’ operator Transurban.

Drives must use an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to use the reversible lanes, which run from Alexandria to Stafford County along Interstate 395 and 95 in Virginia.

Here’s the holiday schedule:

Friday — traffic moves southbound beginning at 10 a.m.

Saturday — traffic moves northbound beginning at 2 p.m.

Sunday — lanes remain northbound

Monday — lanes remain northbound

Tuesday — traffic moves southbound beginning at 11 a.m.

Also on Tuesday, the lanes will reverse to take traffic south at 11 a.m. each day, ending the summertime early reversal, Transurban said.

