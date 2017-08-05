501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » More than 40,000 fish…

More than 40,000 fish died in Virginia chemical spill

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 6:00 am 08/05/2017 06:00am

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Environmental officials say more than 40,000 fish died as a result of last week’s chemical spill in a Virginia creek.

The state Department of Environmental Quality said in a statement Friday that sunfish, largemouth bass and bullhead catfish were among the fish species killed when the chemical leaked from a farm supply business. Rain washed it into Tinker Creek in the Roanoke area Saturday.

Crop Production Services, the Cloverdale business where the leak originated, apologized and said it hopes to work with environmental officials to restock fish.

The department is still advising people to avoid the creek.

Department spokesman Bill Hayden tells The Roanoke Times it could be several years before aquatic life returns to normal in the creek.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Latest News Living News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?