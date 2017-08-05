More than 40,000 fish died in Virginia chemical spill

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Environmental officials say more than 40,000 fish died as a result of last week’s chemical spill in a Virginia creek.

The state Department of Environmental Quality said in a statement Friday that sunfish, largemouth bass and bullhead catfish were among the fish species killed when the chemical leaked from a farm supply business. Rain washed it into Tinker Creek in the Roanoke area Saturday.

Crop Production Services, the Cloverdale business where the leak originated, apologized and said it hopes to work with environmental officials to restock fish.

The department is still advising people to avoid the creek.

Department spokesman Bill Hayden tells The Roanoke Times it could be several years before aquatic life returns to normal in the creek.

