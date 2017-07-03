Virginia man dies in boating accident; charges are pending

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A boating accident at a lake has killed a Virginia man and injured two children.

News outlets report 53-year-old Charles William Bowen died Saturday after being ejected from a boat on Lake Anna that swerved to avoid another boat heading in its direction. Another occupant of the boat was also ejected but not injured.

Bowen’s boat then ran over the line of a third boat that was towing two minors on tubes. The children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary report from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says alcohol was involved in the death.

Charges are pending and the accident remains under investigation.

Bowen’s death was the third consecutive Fourth of July weekend fatality to occur at Lake Anna.