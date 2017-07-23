501.5
Sheriff’s office: 47-year-old inmate dies at Chesapeake jail

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 12:05 pm 07/23/2017 12:05pm
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — An inmate at a Virginia jail has died after suffering what authorities have described as a medical emergency.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says that 47-year-old Renarto Mizzell was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was serving a four-year sentence for forgery.

Officials say correctional security and medical staff responded after Mizzell suffered a medical emergency and tried providing life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the Chesapeake Police Department is investigating Mizzell’s death. The sheriff’s office is also carrying out an internal investigation.

