Plane crashes in Virginia cornfield injuring pilot, son

DILLWYN, Va. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a Virginia cornfield, injuring the pilot and his 11-year-old son.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the Aviat A-1C-180 aircraft stalled out and crashed Tuesday in a Dillwyn field. Police say the plane took off from a private landing strip in Buckingham County and was flying in the area.

Police say the pilot, Justin Knight of Midlothian, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center. His son and only passenger had minor injuries.

Knight is president and CEO of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The company said in a statement Wednesday that Knight suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to fully recover.

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified.