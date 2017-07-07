Officials warn against cuts to Chesapeake Bay cleanup funds

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Oyster restoration efforts are almost complete on one river in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. But officials warn that federal funding could be cut before the work is all done.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said in a press release that environmental groups and two congressmen will meet Friday to highlight progress along the Lafayette River in Norfolk. They also plan to talk about the need for funding to complete the job.

The Trump Administration has proposed eliminating Chesapeake Bay cleanup dollars.

The officials meeting on Friday include Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott and Republican Congressman Scott Taylor. They and others plan to board boats to plant thousands of oysters on new reefs. The Lafayette is a tributary of the Elizabeth River, which flows into the bay.

