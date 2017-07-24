501.5
Officials: Virginia man killed in crash at Maryland raceway

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 1:40 pm 07/24/2017 01:40pm
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old man died when his drag racing car crashed at a Maryland raceway.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Thomas Albert Dunford of Tazewell, Virginia.

Officials say Dunford was participating in a race at the Maryland International Raceway on Sunday when he apparently failed to activate his breaks or parachute. The sheriff’s office says Dunford’s car traveled through the sandpit, water barrels and into the trees at the end of the track.

The sheriff’s office says Dunford was pronounced dead the scene.

