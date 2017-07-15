501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 3 dead in fire…

3 dead in fire at Virginia senior center

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 6:56 pm 07/15/2017 06:56pm
Share

Fire officials say three people have died after a fire at a senior living complex in Chesapeake, Virginia.

CHEASPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Fire officials say three people have died after a fire at a senior living complex in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The fire happened early Saturday morning at Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community Apartments.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says six people – including two firefighters – were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Three of five buildings in the complex caught fire.

Firefighters arrived at 4:41 a.m. to find flames through the roofs of three buildings. Crews from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Mayock, North Carolina, responded to the fire.

Much of the roofing and upper walls of the buildings collapsed. Smoke could still be seen over the complex Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Mexican recipes
WTOP Summer Playlist
Celebrity birthdays July 9-15
Today in History: July 15
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 Celebrity Deaths
July 4 celebrations on National Mall
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Hardscaping projects for home
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Summer Binge Guide
Ospreys in Chesapeake Bay
Blueberry recipes
2017 BET Awards
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Strawberry recipes
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC