Amtrak train hits car in Virginia, killing 24-year-old man

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 11:12 am 07/10/2017 11:12am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train hit a car crossing railroad tracks in Virginia, killing a 24-year-old man.

Richmond Police said in a statement Monday that Clayon Roper Jr. of Henrico was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Sunday evening.

Police say Roper was driving in the city’s south side when the railroad’s warning system activated its flashing red lights and warning arm due to the approaching train. Police say Roper continued to cross the railroad tracks and his car was hit by the southbound Amtrak train.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

